Deadline looms for comments on Chief Justice nominee

The deadline to submit comments on the suitability of candidates nominated for the position of Chief Justice of South Africa and Deputy President of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) is drawing closer.

The Office of the Chief Justice has sent out a reminder to law bodies, members of the public, and other interested institutions to make their comments.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that he is considering appointing Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya to the position of Chief Justice.

Ramaphosa is also considering the Chairperson of the Electoral Court Justice Dumisani Zondi for the position of the Deputy President of the SCA.

Both candidates have accepted their nominations and all comments must reach the Secretariat of the JSC by no later than Tuesday, 2 May 2024.

SA poised for first female Chief Justice:

