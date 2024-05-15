SCA to hear legal dispute over Motsoeneng’s R11.5m ‘success fee’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The legal dispute over the former SABC Chief Operations Officer, Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s R11.5-million bonus heads to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

Motsoeneng is appealing an order declaring the decision of the then SABC board to pay him the money was unlawful.

In December 2021, the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg found that the success fee awarded to Motsoeneng for a deal with multi-choice was invalid.

The SABC and Special Investigating Unit (SIU) made the application as part of efforts to recover the public broadcaster’s financial losses.

Motsoeneng argues that there are reasonable prospects that the SCA will reach a different conclusion.

In August 2016, Motsoeneng received a substantial bonus for securing an agreement with MultiChoice, which granted it access to the SABC archives.

Then in February 2018, the Special Investigating Unit was given a task of recouping SABC finances.

The matter went to the high court which set aside the SABC board’s decision to pay Motsoeneng and ordered him to pay back the money.

Both high court and the SCA dismissed Motsoeneng’s leave to appeal.

Motsoeneng later successfully petitioned the SCA.