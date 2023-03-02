Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says government takes “seriously” the allegations made by former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter but says he could have done better in divulging such importation information about the corruption taking place at the power utility.

He says cabinet has joined the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to De Ruyter, that he must do the right thing and lay criminal charges against the ministers he referred to during a television interview last week.

Gungubele told the media in Pretoria, during a briefing on the cabinet meeting outcomes, that as a CEO, De Ruyter could have done better in exposing to the public such acts allegedly committed by senior government officials.

“Cabinet joined President Cyril Ramaphosa in his call for former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to report allegations of corruption at Eskom to the police. Our crime fighting institutions stand ready to arrest those who break the law. We call upon anyone with information related to crime and corruption to report what they know to the relevant law enforcement authorities. “