A day after Eskom’s former CEO Andre de Ruyter, conducted an explosive TV interview regarding criminal cartels, fraud and corruption, the Hawks in Mpumalanga reached out to him, but he was not very cooperative.

This is according to law enforcement agencies which are appearing before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts to shed light on the allegations by De Ruyter and other investigations.

De Ruyter had told SCOPA previously that he had reported the matters but that police had been slow to act. Head of the Hawks, Godfrey Lebeya, says they approached De Ruyter.

“The DPCI, through Major General Gerber, the Provincial Head: Mpumalanga, reached out to Mr De Ruyter, immediately after his media interview to ascertain the information firsthand.”

“Mr De Ruyter declined to meet Major General Gerber but referred him to his lawyer Willem Janse van Rensburg, who promised to talk to Mr De Ruyter and revert to the DPCI. Unfortunately, the promise was not fulfilled.”

Meanwhile, National Police Commissioner, Fanie Masemola, says he is not aware of any politicians being investigated in relation to corruption at Eskom.

During the TV interview earlier this year, De Ruyter alleged that a senior politician is involved in the cartels.

Masemola says he is unaware of such investigations.

“About politicians being investigated, I am not aware of, maybe the general can say but I am not aware of politicians being investigated.”

VIDEO | SCOPA summons law enforcement agencies on Eskom’s alleged corruption: