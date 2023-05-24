Chairperson of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) Mkhuleko Hlengwa says they will call at least six more people to get clarity around matters raised by the former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

De Ruyter made damning allegations of corruption, fraud, sabotage and even criminal cartels operating at the power utility during a TV interview earlier this year.

Scopa has had various hearings with people identified by De Ruyter, including Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan.

The committee will decide whether a full inquiry should be held. Hlengwa says more people will be invited to appear before them.

“I heard proposals for AG, and DG in Presidency and for de Ruyter to come back and also add the former board member of Eskom, Ms Mavuso. We have a list of six and the security advisor is appearing before us on Friday and he may cite other people.”

VIDEO | SCOPA briefed on De Ruyter corruption claims:

The committee must consider all the information before them and then decide if a full inquiry is necessary to establish the facts behind the allegations of fraud, corruption, sabotage and criminal cartels.

Democratic Alliance MP, Benedicta van Minnen, says it is clear that a lot of allegations and counter-allegations are flying around, but there is no clarity yet.

“What we are seeing is very contradictory, people forget and suddenly remember, very muddled, very anecdotal to get to the bottom and try to find out what is going on.”

Other MPs, such as African National Congress MP Sakhumi Somyo, agreed that more roleplayers should be called before a decision is made on the inquiry.

“I think there are a number of people still to interview with regard to this saga. It might be premature to say that this is the route we must take forward.”

Economic Freedom Fighters MP, Veronica Mente, says besides getting extra information from more roleplayers, the committee must be advised about possible criminal charges against De Ruyter.

“During his submission says he would be comfortable to answer in court. How are we initiating that? Parly legal must guide us in that. we must lay a charge against de Ruyter. so he can say the names of who is destroying Eskom.”