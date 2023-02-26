Former Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter has been given seven days by the ANC to report corruption allegations, supported with evidence, of the malfeasance he claims has occurred at the ailing power utility or face legal action.

De Ruyter made allegations in an interview with eNCA that the governing party has treated Eskom as a feeding trough. He further added that there was a certain minister who was behind the looting at Eskom.

The ANC says to date, they are not aware of any case that was opened by de Ruyter but says he is bound by law to report this matter to the authorities.

ANC National Spokesperson, Mahlengi Bengu-Motsiri says “To date the ANC is not aware of any action taken by Mr. de Ruyter to open a case, the ANC urges Mr. de Ruyter to fulfil his constitutional and legal obligation to officially report to the police any act of criminality or illegality within the next seven days. Failure by Mr. de Ruyter to bring such information forward and report it in line with his obligations, will result in the ANC laying Section 34 charges against him.”

VIDEO | ANC gives de Ruyter 7 days to report corruption allegations with evidence, or face legal action: