Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter will continue to serve as CEO until the 31st of March 2023. According to the statement by Eskom, the power utility’s Board Chairperson, Mpho Makwana indicates that De Ruyter has agreed to stay for an additional period beyond the stipulated 30-day notice to ensure continuity while the embattled power utility searches for a successor.

VIDEO: ESKOM CEO ANDRE DE RUYTER’S RESIGNATION

Eskom board has confirmed that there is no plan for the Chairperson to become an interim CEO. It says a comprehensive executive search will be conducted to find a suitably qualified candidate.

Makwana has also thanked De Ruyter for his service to the people of South Africa.

At the same time, Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan stated that De Ruyter has carried an enormous burden on behalf of South Africa and thanked him for his sacrifice and resilience.

Gordhan added that all Eskom programmes will continue as business continuity is of primary importance for the country.

VIDEO: ESKOM BOARD CHAIR, MPHO MAKWANA ON CHALLENGES FACING THE UTILITY