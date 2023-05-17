The Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has described the former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter’s allegation that he was micro-managing the power utility as “absolute nonsense”.

Gordhan is appearing before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) to answer questions around the former Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter.

De Ruyter made damning accusations about fraud, corruption and sabotage at the power utility. He also alleged that he had informed Gordhan about a private intelligence report he commissioned to probe the extent of corruption at Eskom.

The Minister says politicking will not help to address corruption at Eskom, calling into question the credibility of a private intelligence report that allegedly identified two senior politicians as being involved in corruption at Eskom.

“I am not going to implicate or smear others without credible evidence and verifiable evidence. Not copy of the report of investigation, ask that Scopa should ask de Ruyter or anyone else who had access to the report to provide names of individuals.”