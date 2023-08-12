Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council leader, Helen Zille, believes the DA is within spitting distance of dethroning the African National Congress (ANC) in next year’s national elections.

She was addressing the party’s Gauteng Provincial Congress in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, on Saturday.

Delegates will elect, amongst others, a new provincial leadership.

Zille says the DA’s coalition pact with other opposition parties will ensure victory at next year’s polls. She says Gauteng will, however, be the kingmaker.

Zille has predicted the demise of the ANC in the near future, saying that the DA and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will be dominating on the political front.

She says the ANC’s days are numbered.

“It’s in Gauteng that the future of SA will either be made or broken come 2024”: Helen Zille

Open invitation

Meanwhile, DA leader, John Steenhuysen, has issued an open invitation to opposition parties to join its so-called moonshot pact.

The pact, made up of several opposition parties, is set to meet for its inaugural congress next week to hammer out its mandate and plan of action ahead of the next year’s general election.

The coalition aims to unseat the ANC after next year’s general elections and keep the EFF out of power. Steenhuysen says a strong coalition is needed to ensure success.

DA leader John Steenhuisen addresses Gauteng Provincial Congress: