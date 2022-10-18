The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed the withdrawal of the latest version of the ministerial handbook, following a public backlash over the perk which exempted cabinet ministers from being required to pay utility bills.

In April, a limit of R5 000 was scrapped, fully exempting ministers and deputies from paying for municipal services, such as water and electricity, at official or state residences.

It came months after politicians and government officials received a 3% salary increase backdated to April last year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa withdrew the latest version of the handbook on Monday.

The DA Shadow Minister of Public Service and Administration Leon Schreiber says, “I think that this is a very important victory that the DA has won here for the people of SA. Over the past two weeks it has been the DA that managed to expose these amendments which were made in secret in April.”

“There was no communication to the public or Parliament. The ability of the DA and the public to force the President’s hand on this saved us at least R87 million each year, which is an important step forward,” explains Schreiber.

Full interview with Leon Schreiber:

On Monday, the DA gave the President until Friday to act and implement its demands or it will mobilise South Africans and march in Pretoria.

The party had also announced that it has laid a complaint with the office of the Public Protector.

Presidency gives an update on matters of public interest: