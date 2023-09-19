The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will today lodge a complaint against government for failure to pay social grants this month.

The party says the complaint to the Human Rights Commission will be against Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, her department, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the Postbank.

This after over half a million grant recipients were left stranded when their payments were delayed due to a technical glitch at Postbank.

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele has since dissolved the entire Postbank Board.

DA Shadow Minister of Social Development Bridget Masango says the problem is worse than what the government is letting on.

“I think government is failing to disclose the issues that are behind the service providers that have been contracted to pay the grants. We believe that government must come clean with South Africans, especially the beneficiaries, about those issues.”

“But also seek to secure a service provider that will pay the grants on time, all the time, and for people not to have to be subjected to sleeping in post offices and stand in long queues,” adds Masango.

