DA promises ‘important message’ at final election rally

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it is ready to hold its final election rally on Sunday.

This is according to the party’s national spokesperson, Solly Malatsi, who revealed that party leader John Steenhuisen intends to deliver an important message.

The rally will be held at the Willowmore Cricket Stadium in Benoni, in the east of Johannesburg.

“On Sunday we will be having our final rally which will be the culmination of celebration of the DA’s campaign that we have been leading through this election campaign”.

Malatsi says the party has already had a series of final rallies across the provinces, where they started with the Gauteng Provincial rally at the Soweto Amphitheatre.

“KwaZulu-Natal had their final rally two weeks ago we are also having our final rally in the Northern Cape, so that just shows the size of the DA and the footprint we are having and the magnitude of the confidence we have in terms of the confidence we have ahead of this campaign.”

