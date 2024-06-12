Mangaung Metro gives parties 14 days to remove election posters

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Mangaung Metro Municipality in Bloemfontein, Free State, has given political parties 14 days in which to remove their election campaign posters or face being penalised under by-laws.

Many posters have still not been removed following the recent elections.

The municipality’s spokesperson Qondile Khedama says, “Most of the posters are now down. We are requesting those who have not yet done so, remove them before we institute a penalty. We would want to thank the other parties for cooperating as most of them are down.”

“So this is just a reminder to all political parties and independent candidates who have put up posters to please make sure that before we institute a penalty you remove them.”

Earlier, City of Cape Town’s Environment and Heritage Manager Dimitri Georgeades said political parties had been given until June 10, 2024 to remove their election posters, failure to comply will result in fines.