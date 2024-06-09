Rise Mzansi intends to take part in national dialogue on way forward

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Rise Mzansi has expressed its intention to engage other political parties and taking part in the national dialogue on coalitions or in joining the proposed Government of National Unity (GNU).

In a statement, the party says it will listen and speak with a number of parties with an intention of advancing the interests of citizens of this country.

Last week, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the ANC’s NEC had decided to enter into a Government of National Unity.

Rise Mzansi Spokesperson Gugu Ndima has called on all political parties to approach the next few days with maturity and seriousness.

“We encourage all political parties to approach the next seven days with maturity and seriousness and to place the interests of South Africans above all else. Failure to elect a Speaker of the National Assembly and a President within the constitutionally mandated 14 days may become an unprecedented crisis,” adds Ndima.

The first sitting of the National Assembly must take place no more than 14 days after election results are declared.

Ndima says the party will not put forward any candidate for President in the National Assembly or Premier in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

Earlier in the week, the DA and IFP showed interest in joining the government of national unity.

Coalition Talks | Democracy Development Programme: Respect the voter