The Democratic Alliance in Gauteng has outlined its intentions on tabling of a motion of no confidence against Premier David Makhura, saying he is not being held accountable for the province’s high crime rate, unemployment and poverty.

The DA says it will table a motion of no confidence in the legislature on Monday. The DA Gauteng leader is Solly Msimanga.

“David Makhura and the ANC has been allowed to get away without accounting or being held accountable. We have seen things deteriorating, crime is escalating at an alarming level, whether you are talking murder, hijacking, GBV, Gauteng is topping that.”

The party has accused the Premier of failing in his duties and has called for his removal from office.

The DA says it will be pushing for the vote to be held using a secret ballot as it believes that the provincial African National Congress (ANC) is not fully behind Makhura.

Meanwhile, the ANC in the province has labelled the action as frivolous.

Gauteng DA Caucus leader, Solly Msimanga says these reports include those regarding the Alexandra Renewal Project in which millions of rands remain unaccounted for, the promised lifestyle audits of senior officials and the reports on the Personal Protective Equipment and sanitation programmes carried out over the last two years.