The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng says it will be tabling a motion of no confidence against Premier, David Makhura in the next couple of days and is confident that with the help of other parties in the provincial legislature it can topple him.

The party has accused the Premier of failing in his duties and has called for his removal from office.

The DA says it will be pushing for the vote to be held using a secret ballot as it believes that the provincial African National Congress (ANC) is not fully behind Makhura. Meanwhile, the ANC in the province has labelled the action as frivolous.

The DA in the province is once again pushing for a motion of no confidence against Premier, David Makhura. The party says this is because of Makhura’s failure to be transparent and accountable despite numerous attempts for reports on a number of investigations to be made public.

Gauteng DA Caucus leader, Solly Msimanga says these reports include those regarding the Alexandra Renewal Project in which millions of rands remain unaccounted for, the promised lifestyle audits of senior officials and the reports on the Personal Protective Equipment and sanitation programmes carried out over the last two years.

“Another report we have been waiting for is the PPE report the full disclosure of the PPE, where did the money go, where did the R2.2 billion money go, where did the R400 million of the school sanitation programme, where did that money go because when you ask Panyanza Lesufi he says I am shocked I don’t know, this is now months and months ago what investigation has taken place, what report has come out, who has been taken to jail whose now been prosecuted. These are the things that we are saying we are waiting for answers for and we are not getting those answers,” says Msimanga.

The party which has 20 seats in legislature is confident of a win should it get the support of other parties in the legislature.

“We are confident of the numbers and we have started engaging other political parties,” Msimanga added.

But the ANC which has 37 seats says the motion is an attempt to remove the spotlight from the instability within the DA.

“The motion is to defect the mess of the DA in Tembisa and to deflect the messages and statements that were made by the mayor. Worse they are trying to deflect real service delivery issues in places like Tshwane,” says Lesego Makhubela, ANC Gauteng spokesperson.

The Gauteng Provincial government says the planned tabling of a motion of no confidence by the DA is nothing more than a desperate attempt for political relevance and an attempt to detract from the instability within its ranks.