DA not concerned by external surveys showing decline

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The DA says it is confident that the outcomes of its self-conducted research, indicating further growth for the party in the 2024 general elections, are accurate.

DA’s Federal Chairperson Ivan Meyer says the party is not so much bothered by the recent external surveys that have indicated otherwise.

The party briefed the media in Cape Town on what it calls an overview of its election manifesto, set to be launched in Pretoria next week Saturday.

📸 | Join us today at 11h00 for a media briefing on the DA’s National Manifesto Launch, set to be our largest, highlighting the strength, diversity, and scale of our movement. Watch the briefing on DA’s YouTube or Facebook pages: https://t.co/yLxjoXk74s#DAmanifesto pic.twitter.com/ezdqMsSrUc — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 9, 2024

Meyer says they believe the credibility of their own in-house polling system.

“We do our own polling. We know what is happening. We have very excellent research that has been done in our own in house by the Democratic Alliance and if you look at the evidence of our polling in the last couple of elections, we were very close to the outcomes of our polling. So, we have real factual SNF high top-class polling that we do here in the Democratic Alliance. Obviously, we do not want to be arrogant. We take note of other polling. But our polling suggest that we are on the rise as the Democratic Alliance and therefore we not are bothered by the other polling that have indicated something else.”

The EFF performs marginally better than the DA. However, these results should not be taken at face value as the figures include 10.1% (one in every ten) of registered electorate who have not aligned themselves with a particular political party https://t.co/HsySG4g3iM pic.twitter.com/A0C3E9wCe3 — Ipsos in South Africa (@Ipsos_SA) February 7, 2024