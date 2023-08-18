The Democratic Alliance in the Northern Cape is calling for the dismissal of the head of the provincial health department. This comes after the Kimberley Commercial Crimes Court found Dion Theys guilty of contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

In 2014, he authorized three lease agreements to the tune of R66 million for a hostel for student nurses without following the correct procedure.

Theys was sentenced to a R150,000 fine or three years imprisonment, of which R100,000 and 2 years are suspended.

The DA’s provincial leader, Harold McGluwa, says that Premier Zamani Saul should remove Theys to show that his government does not tolerate wrongdoing.

“Violations of the PFMA are not minor and translate into fraud and corruption of public money that is intended for service delivery, not the pockets of connected cadres. The court is clearly sending a strong message to the public that fraud and corruption will not be tolerated. Premier Zama ni Saul must now also send a strong message to all government officials in the Northern Cape, reinforcing this sentiment by ensuring that Theys is removed from the provincial government for his actions.”

