The DA did not attend the opposition parties’ media briefing on Wednesday.

Political parties say they want to hold Ramaphosa accountable for violations of laws, his oath of office, and the Constitution in terms of what took place at Phala Phala Farm where the theft of hundreds of thousands of rand two years ago was allegedly not reported to the police.

New DA Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube explains their concerns: “What we disagree (with) is the sequencing of how we should essentially roll out our accountability mechanisms. The ATM has moved a Section 89 inquiry in Parliament which is an impeachment process of the President. Our view is that you shouldn’t run a motion of no confidence and an impeachment process all at the same time. If you want an impeachment process, then you have to have that process play itself out.”

Opposition parties have since said they intend to submit to Speaker of Parliament, Nosiziwe Mapisa Nqakula, the names of four retired judges to investigate the conduct of President Ramaphosa.

In the video below, parties detail plans they will undertake to hold the President to account:

“Impeachment calls premature”

Parliament says calls by opposition parties for the establishment of an impeachment committee are premature and inconsistent with National Assembly procedures.

Mothapo reiterates the role of the panel: “The function of the Independent Panel is essentially to conduct a preliminary assessment of the motion and evidence and make findings and recommendations to the National Assembly within 30 days whether sufficient evidence exists to show the president committed any of the violations specified in the motion. These then will be debated and considered by the National Assembly. It must, therefore, be stressed that a special Section 89 committee may only be established based on the findings and recommendations of the panel and following a decision of the House, not before these processes have been embarked upon. It is important that members of parliament understand these clear processes so that South Africans are not misled.”

President is not avoiding accountability

Meanwhile, the African National Congress says Ramaphosa is not avoiding accountability.

The ruling party says Ramaphosa has admitted that the proceeds of the game were stolen from his Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

However, he has denied being involved in any criminal conduct after a case was opened by former spy boss, Arthur Frazer, saying he tried to keep the robbery a secret.

ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe says Ramaphosa has never refused to cooperate with any processes led by either Parliament or law enforcement.

Mabe elaborates in the interview below: