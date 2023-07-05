The Democratic Alliance (DA) says one year after the release of the State Capture Report, very little has been done to implement the recommendations to combat corruption across state institutions.

The final chapter of the report was made public on 22 June last year.

Briefing the media in Johannesburg, DA leader John Steenhuisen says despite spending R1-billion on the Commission, the country faces the threat of State Capture 2.0.

Steenhuisen says the process to effect structural and institutional changes has come to a grinding halt.

Steenhuisen has decried the fact that many ANC members implicated in the Zondo report, have been elected to positions of power during the ruling party’s national congress last year.

Earlier today, the DA outlined plans to combat a repeat of state capture: