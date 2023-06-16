The four remaining sides in this years Currie Cup have all made it clear how much the tournament means to them and South African rugby on the eve of the semifinals.

The Cheetahs host the Bulls in the first semi-final, while the defending champions, the Pumas, are away in Durban against the Sharks.

The Pumas and Cheetahs set the pace all season long, before the Sharks went on a winning run, while the Bulls made it into the post season by the skin of their teeth.

Director of Rugby at the Bulls, Jake White believes the Bulls have toiled in the Currie Cup this season, and that collective experience may help the Pretoria side.

“I don’t think it is just about last weeks learnings. I think it is about this group of players this season and last year putting all the things they have had to do and all the tough calls they’ve had to make and that sort of stuff and hopefully, that all comes to fruition tomorrow.”

The Sharks are backing the players that got them to the Currie Cup semi-finals. They used the final round match against Western Province to make a final decision and Currie Cup coach Joey Mongalo believes not loading the side with superstars will pay off.

The Sharks face the defending champion Pumas at Kings Park in Durban, and Mongalo says they are preparing for every eventuality against the men from Mbombela.

“We are expecting a brutally physical forward orientated kicking game, tactically like trying to outsmart each other, but I wont be surprised if there is a move or two that we have not seen before and then we have said to the boys that they must just trust the system.”