The Bulls are hoping to find some direction when they face the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein in the semi-finals of the Currie Cup on Saturday. It’s no secret that the union has slipped down the domestic rugby pecking order of late, and they are in dire need of a turn-around strategy.

If they can beat the Cheetahs, it just might serve as the catalyst to a revival in the fortunes of the Pretoria-based side. Bulls loose-head prop Gerhard Steenkamp believes his side needs to find a way to beat the Cheetahs if they are to finish the Currie Cup in a strong way.

“I think we had a rough start but we definitely got back up on the horse towards the end of the season and it’s how you end not how you start,” says Steenkamp.