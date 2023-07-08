National Commissioner of the South African Police Service General Fannie Masemola says Community Policing Forums (CPFs) have now been empowered with tools of trade to the amount of R70-million to enable them to fight crime more effectively.

CPFs, which consist of community members across the country that have volunteered to assist the police in fighting crime, have been hailed as one of the groups that protect the country from facing high rates of crime.

This emerged during the funeral service of the late North West CPF Chairperson Dixson Ngamlane and his wife, Thozama Ngamlane, held in Mahikeng on Saturday.

The pair died in a car accident on Monday, last week, in Fochville in Gauteng.

Masemola says the tools of trade is just the beginning of showing appreciation for the work done by CPFs.

“The R70 million that we as SAPS made available for CPF across the country is money that is going to be used for the tools of trade in terms of helping them to have communication tools like cell phones, laptops, reflectors, warm clothes for winter. So, it is more to go out to meet them halfway because they are volunteering. They are working with us fighting crime and they don’t get anything.”