Community policing forums (CPFs) in Durban say they fear the sector’s R70 million budget allocation could become a breeding ground for corruption. Police Minister Bheki Cele made the announcement recently when he released quarterly crime statistics that R70-million will be made available to CPFs to strengthen their crime fighting resources.

According to the SAPS’ 2020-2021 annual report, there are over 1 100 functional CPFs across the country.

“Without community participation, police will never win the war against crime. Demonstrative to our commitment to work hand in glove with communities, for the first time in the history of policing, this administration has realised the funding of CPF’s. R70 million of the SAPS budget this financial year will go to all provinces to support CPF’s in terms of their resourcing requirements,” says Cele.

In Durban, CPFs have welcomed the Police Minister’s announcement saying it’s a step in the right direction. Many CPFs are self funded and rely on volunteers, while others have private funding for their day to day activities.

Chairperson of eThekwini Secure, Imtiaz Syed, who services the greater Durban area says there needs to be a deep analysis of their requirements to root out corruption before any monies are handed out.

“R70 million seems like a lot of money. There’s something like 1 200 odd stations across the entire country which brings it down to a very simple thing to say that each CPF would get around R60,000 per year which relatively speaks to about R5000 a month. Once we have this budget, how is it supposed to be utilised. It is to go directly into CPF members pockets for their expenses and that kind of thing or are we saying that the Minister of Police through his ministry and obviously the SAPS then are going to provide tools of trade which I think are the most important things and lacking highly within CPF structures,” says Syed.

Self-defence training

Executive member of the Phoenix CPF, north of Durban, Umesh Singh says car-jackings, robberies and other petty crimes are on the increase in the area.

“Is to try and equip members of the CPF with motor vehicles. And secondly, some form of training for self defence. Because crime is becoming a problem, its becoming violent and they need to protect themselves as well. We need a more active SAPS, we do know that they are struggling with staff, logistics from their response time from when our members call them to the time they get on the scene,” says Singh.

Management of funds

In the Merebank and Wentworth communities, south of Durban, gang violence, drug-related crimes and petty theft continue to burden these communities. Merewent CPF spokesperson, Andre de Bruin is also concerned about how the funds will be managed.

“The corruption part, I won’t even debate it with all the national ministers. I’m concerned about the amount the money and work out all the CPFs countrywide. if you look at the needs of certain CPFs, there is some CPFs there needs are much greater than the CPF’s from the affluent areas. And then you take a community like Merewent precint, our needs is much much more than the needs of Umhlanga rocks,” says De Bruin.

Not enough

Chairperson of the Chatsworth CPF, south of Durban, Yugan Pillay says the allocated amount is simply not be enough.

“If you do the maths, there’s 1 100 plus stations, R70 million works out to probably R6 400 per station, not gonna go very far. Its a step in the right direction but not gonna make a dent into whats really required. The station has been making steps into increasing the staff compliment, there’s alot of guys in training at the moment. We have seen an increase in contact crimes. We are on an education campaign now to bring that down, but only time will tell,” says Pillay.

With several CPFs being run by dedicated volunteers, these community crime fighting activists are hoping that even the R70 million will be transparently filtered to make a difference in their communities.

