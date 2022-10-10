The High Court in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, will on Monday hear the private prosecution matter that former president Jacob Zuma filed against Advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.

Zuma filed a criminal case against Downer and Maughan at the Pietermaritzburg police station in October last year. This after Downer allegedly leaked his confidential medical records to Maughan.

In June this year, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) gave Zuma a private prosecution certificate after it declined to prosecute Downer.

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi says the former president will be present in court.

Manyi says, “Just to confirm that indeed his excellency president Zuma, free man will be in Pietermaritzburg High Court for the prviate prosecution on accused number one Advocate Downer SC and accused number two Karyn Maughan who both violated section 41 subsection 6 of the NPA Act.”

Spokesperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation Mzwanele Manyi on the private prosecution matter:



ANC KZN to attend case

KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) Chairperson Siboniso Nduma will lead a delegation to the High Court in Pietermaritzburg to attend Zuma’s case.

The ANC’s Provincial Spokesperson Mafika Mndebele says they are expecting party members to turnout in their numbers to show solidarity with Zuma.

Mndebele says, “As the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has promised, we have made all the necessary arrangement and we encourage all our members to support the president so that when he appears in court, he receives warm support.”

“We will continue to support president Jacob Zuma as we believe as the ANC in KZN, justice delayed is justice denied. The president has been in and out of court for a number of years. We urge the state institution to ensure that the quickly conclude this.”