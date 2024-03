Reading Time: < 1 minute

The High Court in Pietermaritzburg has dismissed former President Jacob Zuma’s application to have lead prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer removed from Zuma’s arms deal corruption case.

Judge Nkosinathi Chili says he will give the reasons for his ruling at the end of the trial.

Zuma suffered setbacks in both the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court in his bid to continue his private prosecution of Downer.

