Court dismisses ANC’s application for IEC to de-register MK Party

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Electoral Court has dismissed the African National Congress’ (ANC) application for the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to de-register the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party. The court delivered the judgment in Johannesburg this morning.

The ANC had argued that the registration was unlawful.

The court said the Electoral Court did not have the jurisdiction to deal with the matter.

The court found that the decision that the ANC had sought to bring to the court for intervention was an incorrect one.

The court says the ANC’s application to bring the matter straight to the court would undermine the provisions of the Electoral Commission Act that prescribe that a matter should be ventilated fully through the commission before it is brought before the court.

Without jurisdiction, the court cannot consider the merits of the case.

Th court’s ruling means the MK party will be on the ballot papers for the 2024 national elections on May 29.

VIDEO: The High Court hands down judgment in the matter of the ANC vs IEC:

