The cash strapped power utility wants to manage emergency generation reserves and identify risks to the power system.

Eskom has implemented Stage 2 load shedding on Monday morning.

The cash strapped power utility wants to manage emergency generation reserves and identify risks to the power system. It started implementing Stage 2 load shedding from last Thursday.

Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha says more updates will be given this afternoon.

He says the country will remain on this level until further notice.

“Regrettably as they return to service, some generation units have been delayed as well as the need to manage the emergency generation reserves and identify risks to the power system. Stage two load shedding will be implemented from 5,” says Mantshantsha.

Mantshantsha added saying, “Eskom teams have successfully returned a generation unit each at Kriel, Grootvlei and the Duvha power station.”