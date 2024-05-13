Nothing sinister in how we’re fixing electricity crisis: Ramokgopa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Electricity Minister, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says all the efforts made towards improving the country’s energy up until now have been deliberate on their part, adding there is nothing sinister about their plans.

This comes as the country has been without rolling blackouts (loadshedding) for over a month now.

Ramokgopa was briefing the media today on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan at the Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga.

According to Ramokgopa, Kusile is now operating at an energy availability factor (EAF) of 93%.

He further stated that the availability factor has also reduced reliance on the burning of diesel by Eskom.

“We have been deliberate on how to quickly return these three units – one, two and three. And as a result of returning them early as per plan, we’ve gotten the benefit of an additional 2400 Megawatts and those are contributing to the resolution of this problem. So, the point I’m making is that all these efforts are orchestrated. There’s nothing sudden about what you are seeing today,” he said.

Energy Crisis | Energy Action Plan by Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa