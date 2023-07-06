The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) Western Cape is set to march to the Provincial Legislature and Parliament today as part of their provincial leg of a nationwide one-day strike.

The union’s provincial secretary, Malvern De Bruyn, has stated that the march aims to draw attention to several grievances, including the state of the economy, job losses, and high crime rates.

De Bruyn emphasised that the goal of the march is to convey workers’ discontent through a memorandum, highlighting the inadequate salary increases in the public sector that fail to align with the rising cost of living. He reassured participants that the strike is protected under labour laws.

“The memorandum will outline our disappointment with the high crime levels, corruption, job losses, high unemployment, high interest rates, high tariffs,” De Bruyn stated.

In addition, the union is calling for the implementation of the recommendations made by the Zondo Commission, which investigated allegations of corruption and state capture. De Bruyn urged workers to join the march in large numbers on Thursday, enabling them to express their disappointment with both the government and the province. He further assured participants that their rights would be safeguarded during the strike.

COSATU Western Cape’s march serves as a platform for workers to voice their concerns about pressing issues affecting their lives and the wider community.

The march signifies the determination of COSATU Western Cape to advocate for the well-being and rights of workers. By engaging in peaceful protest and presenting their demands through the memorandum, the union seeks to hold the government and provincial authorities accountable and drive positive change in the interests of workers and the broader society.