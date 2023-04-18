Labour federation COSATU says it’s important that the IEC and Home Affairs now put all the necessary measures and resources in place to ensure that the 2024 general elections take place smoothly.

This comes after the Electoral Amendment Bill was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa. COSATU says voter education and IDs, especially for young voters, are important issues.

COSATU says training of political parties and aspirant independent candidates is also necessary.

The Bill was first passed by the National Assembly in October last year and sent to the NCOP for concurrence. The NCOP subsequently made amendments and sent the Bill back to the Assembly towards the end of November last year for concurrence.

This prompted Parliament to ask for another extension of February 28th as it could not meet the first extended deadline of December the 10th.

It allowed the Home Affairs Committee to hold public hearings on the amendments.

The Assembly passed the amended Bill in February and sent to the President to sign it into law.

However, the battle over its constitutionality is now unfolding, with threats to challenge the Electoral Amendment Act.

The tussle is about the allocation of seats, the number of signatures for independent candidates needed and insufficient public participation in the bill.

