The South African Communist Party says the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has brought to the fore the fault-lines in society.

The SACP Central Committee Plenary is discussing the state of the developing political situation in the country. The party’s general-secretary, Blade Nzimande, was speaking in a virtual briefing.

“The impact of the pandemic and the necessary lockdown measures exposed all the existing fault-lines in our society – crowded townships, informal settlements without basic sanitation and water, weak public transport that exposes millions to unsafe commutes, households that are experiencing food insecurity and a public healthcare system that has been chronically underfunded.”

