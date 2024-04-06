COPE to launch its election manifesto in Hammanskraal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Congress of the People (COPE) will today launch its election manifesto in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

The party was scheduled to launch its manifesto in March but postponed it.

It earlier said it had received requests from potential partners who expressed interest in collaborating with the party ahead of the May polls.

The party now says it will outline its plans for the next five years and respond to the socio-economic challenges facing the country.

