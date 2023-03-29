The case against controversial farm manager Mark Scott-Crossley is expected to resume on Wednesday in the Naphuno Magistrate’s Court outside Tzaneen in Limpopo.

Scott-Crossley is being tried for attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

He allegedly used his vehicle to run over farmworker Silence Mabunda in Hoedspruit in 2016. He also damaged his cell phone.

Scott-Crossley has since pleaded not guilty to all charges levelled against him. He is facing charges of malicious damage to property and attempted murder.

He also failed in his bid to have a higher court strike his case off the roll.

In 2005, he was an accessory to throwing a farm worker Nelson Chisale into a lion’s enclosure in Hoedspruit.