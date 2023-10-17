Contralesa wants schools exempted from load shedding during exams

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) has issued a fervent plea to the South African government and the national power utility, Eskom, advocating for the exemption of educational institutions from the disruptive effects of load shedding.

The call stems from the imminent commencement of final examinations for the Matric Class of 2023, scheduled to take place by the conclusion of October.

President of Contralesa, Kgosi Lameck Mokoena, emphasises the need for collective efforts to ensure an enabling environment for learners to adequately prepare for their crucial examinations.

In this spirit, Mokoena calls upon local communities to play an active role in safeguarding the educational pursuits of these learners during this critical juncture.

“It is that time of the year again when our grade 12 learners will be sitting for the final examination. Contralesa calls upon our government to exclude our schools from load shedding or reduce it, that will enable our kids to study uninterrupted. Contralesa pleaded with tavern owners to please lower their loud music so that when our kids are studying they are not disrupted,” urges Mokoena.

Additionally, Mokoena directs a heartfelt plea to parents, urging them to facilitate an uninterrupted study environment for their children by refraining from assigning household chores during this critical period.

Matric learners prepare for their 2023 examinations

Umalusi says it is ready to administer the 2023 matric examination, with a total of 921 000 candidates set to sit for the National Senior Certificate exams set to start on the 30th of this month and end on December the fifth.

The quality assurance body says it is satisfied that all structures involved in running the exams are functioning. It, however, says rolling blackouts will still be a challenge and has advised assessment bodies to make alternative power supply arrangements.

Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi says, “I can report to the South African public that by large our system is ready to administer the 2023 final examinations. Umalusi will be monitoring the conduct of examinations to ensure full compliance with all the relevant regulations. As we always do we wish to advise all assessment bodies to make alternative arrangements for the supply of power during the writing of examinations to mitigate the possibility of load shedding.”

VIDEO | UMALUSI briefing on Matric exams

