The president of Contralesa, Kgoshi Lameck Mokoena has called on the government to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC). He says the statute is biased.

Government and the governing party ANC issued statements confirming withdrawal from the ICC but later retracted.

“Contralesa is shocked and disappointed by the mixed messages sent by the South African government and the ruling party on whether to withdraw from the ICC or not. South Africans are no more sure what to believe.

Mokoena says, “Contralesa calls upon the South African government and the ruling party to come out clean whether they are withdrawing or not. The flip-flop must come to an end. Contralesa’s position is very clear. South Africa must withdraw from this biased ICC.”

The issue was prompted by the recent announcement that a warrant of arrest was issued against Russian President Vladimir Putin who is expected to attend the BRICS summit in South Africa in August.

Government makes a U-turn in decision to withdraw from the ICC: