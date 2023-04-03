The South African Communist Party (SACP) has called on government to speedily withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC). This comes after the court in The Hague decided to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In its 2017 national conference, the ANC resolved to withdraw from the ICC, but rescinded the decision at its 2022 national conference.

This came out at the end of the communist party’s Annual Augmented Central Committee meeting held at the weekend to assess developments in the country.

SACP Deputy National Chairperson, Thulas Nxesi says the party is of the view that the ICC and the US have double standards.

“We are accusing the ICC of double standards and selective justice – that’s our position. Even in your own research, where are the weapons of mass destruction that they were looking for in the middle east, Iraq, after they had destroyed that particular country, after thousands of people were killed? Why were they not held to account? But worse is when the US is not a member of the ICC but wants to subject other countries to the ICC. That’s really double standards.”

SACP calls for SA government to withdraw from ICC:



The party also raised its concerns on the recent hike of the repo rate.

Mapaila says the move is a huge blow to the working class.

The SACP has also resolved to contest the 2024 national elections within what it calls an effective and reconfigured alliance.

Reacting to the recent letter penned by former president, Thabo Mbeki, to Deputy President Paul Mashatile in which he criticised the ANC’s handling of the Phala Phala matter concerning President Cyril Ramaphosa, party says it will soon visit former president, Mbeki as it believes some of his concerns are genuine.

Meanwhile, the party says it intends to go all out next week Monday to commemorate three decades since their leader Chris Hani was killed.