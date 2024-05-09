Construction office clampdown reveals more victims in George building

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Provincial Minister for Local Government, Environment and Development Planning in Western Cape, Anton Bredell, says the department had raided the construction company’s site office on Thursday morning and had begun to process the information it had retrieved from the deadly site.

“They picked up certain discrepancies. They got in the contractor and they started to work with him. They got in 7 workers that were in a condition to talk to them and they said there were 6 people that they weren’t aware of it is on the documents. So the number has increased by 6 to 81. So we are looking for 44 and not 38. It is sad but that is the reality,” Bredell says.

Eight people have died. 44 workers are still trapped.

George Building Collapse | Number of missing rises to 44: Anton Bredell



More than 40 hours later, the rescue operation continues with a more substantial approach, with concrete breakers and additional trucks removing rubble from the site. All in an attempt to free those still trapped.

Minister to brief media

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi is expected to brief the media today following the collapse.

Nxesi will also visit the site and receive further updates from rescuers and Occupational Health and Safety inspectors from the Department.

Municipal authorities in George have updated the number of people who were at the site of the collapsed building in the Western Cape at the time of Monday’s incident. The multi-story apartment building was under construction at the time of the incident. Eight people have died.… pic.twitter.com/nvIPRw0MRt — SABC News (@SABCNews) May 9, 2024