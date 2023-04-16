A 34-year-old detective constable is facing charges of defeating the ends of justice after he was arrested by the Serious Corruption Investigation Unit on Friday.

The constable’s arrest emanated from a fraud and contravention of Immigration Act against a foreign national businessman, Frank Buyanga, who was charged on November 28, 2022, and subsequently refused bail as the accused was also wanted for kidnapping in his country of origin.

Police spokesperson Katlego Mogale explains: “It is alleged that on Friday, April 14, 2023, the investigation officer received a call from the Johannesburg Correctional Service notifying him that another police officer, a constable, wants to book out the accused (Buyanga) for investigation. The I/O immediately requested the prison warders to delay him, as he and his colleagues are on their way. Upon arrival, the constable from Mondeor Detectives was presented and further questioned, where it was discovered that he had no case connected to the accused. The member has been arrested.”