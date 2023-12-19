Congo concludes campaigning ahead of presidential election

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Campaigning for elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) scheduled to take place tomorrow has been concluded.

Incumbent President, Felix Tshisekedi, is seeking a second term.

Tshisekedi has blamed some of the country’s economic woes including inflation on external factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, Ebola outbreaks and the persistent security crisis in the east of the country.

The elections will happen at a time when the eastern part of the country is volatile, where fighting has displaced over a million people from their homes and most of them will not participate in the elections.

The DRC has only had one peaceful transition of power in 2019 since it gained independence from Belgium in 1960.

Tshisekedi touched on the tension between Kinshasa and Kigali.

More details in the report below:

High registration figures

Meanwhile, the National Independent Electoral Commission in the DRC says in these elections, more people have registered to vote than in the previous polls.

President of the commission, Denis Kadima, says 26 presidential candidates will contest the top position, while 27 000 parliamentary candidates will be vying for 500 seats.

The country has pinned its hopes on the Southern African Development Community (SADC) deployment to provide security during elections for the safety of voters.

Defence Minister Jean Pierre Bemba says South Africa’s troops will arrive before the elections.

The electoral commission has assured Congolese residents that it will deliver free, fair and credible elections.

VIDEO | DRC Elections to take place amid complex socio-political and economic dynamics: