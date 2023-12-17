Ramaphosa re-iterates call for reconciliation in Israel-Hamas war

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa has re-iterated that a solution in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East can be found if the two sides come together and reconcile.

President Ramaphosa says the on-going conflict is a reminder that there cannot be peace if old wounds are left unhealed.

Ramaphosa said that South Africa maintains its stance of a two-state solution. He was speaking during the Reconciliation Day in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

“The conflict between Israel and the Palestinian and South Africa we have maintained that the only solution to this conflict is just a lasting peace and we asked both sides must come together and reconcile.”

Meanwhile, the head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency met Qatar’s Prime minister in Europe, according to a source with knowledge of the matter, as attention turned to a possible new Gaza truce and a prisoner and hostage deal.

Israel bombarded targets across Gaza on Saturday but two Egyptian security sources said Israeli officials now appeared more willing to work towards a ceasefire and an exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

The meeting between David Barnea and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was apparently the first between senior officials from Israel and Qatar, which has been acting as a mediator, since the collapse of a seven-day ceasefire in late November.

News of the meeting came after Israeli forces mistakenly killed three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza on Friday, putting increased pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to find a way to secure the release of more than 100 others held.

