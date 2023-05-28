Condolences are pouring in for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor Jonas Mpe in Limpopo. The Ephraim Mogale Municipality has expressed its shock and disappointment at the killing of the councillor.

Jonas Mpe was shot and killed by unknown gunmen at his home in Ga-Botha on Thursday evening. His car was found hidden in the bushes at a nearby village. Police say the motive for the killing is unknown.

Municipality spokesperson Percy Moagi says the mayor passed his condolences to the Mpe family.

“We are sad and shocked by the passing on of councillor Mpe and as the municipality and the councillor of Ephraim Mogale, they are shocked and they are so disappointed about this barbaric act that happed there. Mayor Given Moimana passes his condolences to the family, Ephraim Mogale citizens and is calling on all law enforcement agencies to simply arrest the perpetrators who did this barbaric act.”

EFF Limpopo Chairperson Tshilidzi Maraga has condemned the killing.

“The Economic Freedom Fighters in Limpopo notes with dismay and heavy hearts the fatal murder of Jonas Mpopi Mpe and it condemns this barbaric incident in the strongest term. As EFF, we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the Mpe family, relatives, friends and the ground forces of our movement.”