Concern over closure of Postbank’s cash payment points

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Postbank says its joint decision with the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to phase out all physical cash payment points was initially made in 2018.

This after the bank announced that grant recipients would no longer use the South African Post Office to withdraw grant monies with effect from next year.

However, human rights group Black Sash is concerned that the closure of pay points at Postbank will have a devastating impact on grant beneficiaries.

Postbank spokesperson Bongani Diako says, “Over time, the process has been unfolding where some of the cash pay points were closed because beneficiaries were migrated to alternative pay points. So, we are now [in] what one can call the sweep of the remainder of beneficiaries who are still using physical pay points at the Post Office branches migrating them to the NPS channels.”

Below is the full interview: