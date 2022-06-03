The Competition Commission has sought to prevent any possible price gauging emanating from the supply shock from other airlines, after Comair suspended flights this week.

The Commission says it noted the announcement made by Comair on Tuesday night to suspend all British Airways and kulula.com flights.

The Commission this week met separately with the leadership of major airlines, Lyft, FlySafair, Airlink, and South African Airways (SAA). The commission says it is encouraged by the positive response of all the airlines as they acknowledged the need to bring in more capacity in the market and committed not to change their pricing methodologies to exploit the situation.

“Concerned about the impact of Comair’s decision on air ticket prices and in order to understand how capacity could be brought to the market to mitigate the impact of the decision, the Commission on Wednesday 1 June 2022 met separately with the leadership of major airlines, Lyft, FlySafair, Airlink and the South African Airways (SAA).

The Commission was encouraged by the positive response of all the airlines in this respect as they acknowledged the need to bring in more capacity in the market and committed not to change their pricing methodologies to exploit the situation,” Siyabulela Makunga, the Competition Commission’s spokesperson.

