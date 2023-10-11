British Airways diverts Tel Aviv flight due to security concerns

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

British Airways has diverted a flight from London to Tel Aviv back to Britain due to security concerns in Israel, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“Safety is always our highest priority and we’ve taken the decision to return our Tel Aviv flight to Heathrow,” a spokesperson for the airline said.

Since the surprise attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel on Saturday, many international airlines have

suspended flights to Tel Aviv.

British Airways, owned by IAG, had said on Monday it was monitoring the situation in Israel very closely but would continue to operate some flights.

Flight-tracking website Flight radar showed the flight in question, BA165, had almost reached Tel Aviv.