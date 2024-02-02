Israel’s occupation one of root causes of the conflict: Navi Pillay

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former UN Human Rights boss Judge Navi Pillay says they identified the root causes of conflict in Palestine. She says the occupation by Israel is one of them and Israel has no intention to end it.

Pillay says it is unlawful to subject people to occupation.

Pillay is the chairperson of the UN Independent Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory including East Jerusalem and Israel.

She says South Africa has continued the fight and all countries must support the implementation of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling.

“Why are countries in Europe and the United States always claim special relationship with Israel. But Europe, they won the Nobel Prize. Some of their representative in Europe they said seeking an opinion will interfere with peace process as if there is some peace process going on for 75 years. How historic this is, and the court will look at the question whether the occupation is lawful or not,” says Pillay.

In December last year, she took part in a webinar organised by the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s College of Law alongside other international law experts who look at the situation in the Middle East.

