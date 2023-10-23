Gift of the Givers appeals for donations to assist Palestinian people

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers is appealing for donations, to enable it to continue to assist Palestinian people that the conflict between Israel and Hamas has affected in Gaza.

This follows an unprecedented cross-border attack on Israel by Hamas two weeks ago.

Gaza has been under constant Israeli bombardment with hundreds of thousands displaced, and scores killed.

Only two shipments of aid has arrived through the Rafah crossing which the UN says is a drop in the ocean.

The Gift of the Givers Middle Eastern representative Dr Malik Abourageilia says his team’s supplies are running out due to high demand.

“Unfortunately now, due to the cutting of communication and 80% of the roads inside Gaza, were bombed. So, our work became very very difficult now. We tried to provide whatever we can – food and medical supplies from the local markets inside Gaza – but unfortunately we think that this stock won’t be enough for two or three days.”

“The situation is very difficult unfortunately. We already spoke with Egyptians to send some aid from South Africa- and also to buy another supplies of aid from Egypt,” explains Abourageilia.

The audio file below is the full interview with Dr Malik Abourageilia