Economist, Patrick Buthelezi says Comair’s decision to suspend its flights will have a negative impact on businesses which are still dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This follows the airline’s announcement on Tuesday night that it had suspended the Kulula-dot-com and British Airways flights due to lack of funding.

This decision has left hundreds of local and international passengers stranded. Buthelezi says the pandemic has contributed to the decision.

“The impact is huge, people’s lives have been affected. Some have already paid to travel. So commuters are negatively impacted. Since there are no flights, it means the number of the ones who are operating has been reduced – meaning the demand is high, which has the impact on ticket prices, many people won’t be able to travel. What we see is the impact of COVID-19. We see its impact even on the numbers of unemployed people, many businesses have been closed, the impact is huge and it will take a long time to come out of this,” says Buthelezi.

