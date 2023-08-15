The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on State Own Entities says it will soon summon the Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan and the Eskom board to appear before it.

The committee’s chairperson Khaya Magaxa says the aim is to get clarity on the sale of Eskom assets.

This is after unions revealed that the current process to unbundle the power utility is aimed at ensuring that some of its assets are sold to the private sector.

Magaxa says he does not agree with privatisation of state assets, but they will seek to understand the reasoning behind it.

He says, “We have not yet been briefed about the process. We just get it from the media and I might have the same interpretation as you do. But up until the minister comes, explains, and accounts on the portfolio committee, I won’t accept that as a person.”

VIDEO: NUM, Cosatu opposed to unbundling of Eskom:

