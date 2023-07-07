As a cold front prepares to sweep across the Western and Northern Cape, South Africans can expect a cold, wet, and blustery weekend ahead.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued forecasts indicating that maximum temperatures in certain areas may drop below 10 degrees Celsius. Additionally, a warning has been issued for strong waves between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

Forecaster Elani Heyneke has highlighted the potential impact of the weather conditions. A yellow level two warning has been issued for wind, which may result in localised damage to both formal and informal settlements in the eastern parts of the Cape Winelands and the Karoo district of the Western Cape on Friday and Saturday.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.

Furthermore, an advisory has been issued for cold, wet, and windy conditions expected to settle over the Western Cape and southern parts of the Northern Cape from Friday evening until Sunday.

Citizens are encouraged to stay updated with weather reports and to take appropriate measures to stay warm and safe during this inclement weather period.

Western Cape Today ‘s Weather overview: 7.7.2023 pic.twitter.com/q5mJ6IROX9 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 7, 2023